Walmart wants to deliver alcohol to your door

Adult beverages can be delivered to your house or brought out to your car thanks to Walmart’s Grocery Pickup and Delivery services.

If you want to take advantage of this service, you must do the following:

Search for the product online or in the grocery app, select a pickup or delivery time and pay for your order.

Pick up your order in orange designated spots or await your delivery order.

Provide age verification upon your order's arrival, or it will be returned to the store.

Customers in Central Florida have both convenient options at their disposals at the follow locations:

Supercenter #174, 2700 Clearlake Rd., Cocoa, FL 32922

Supercenter #1702, 1000 N Wickham Rd. R, Melbourne, FL 32935

Supercenter #3538, 8500 N Wickham Rd., Melbourne, FL 32940

Supercenter #771, 1500 E Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island, FL 32952

Supercenter #5455, 1040 Malabar Rd. SE, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Supercenter #1068, 2001 U.S. Hwy. #1, Sebastian, FL 32958

Supercenter #649, 3175 Cheney Hwy., Titusville, FL 32780

Supercenter #943, 1239 FL-436 #101, Casselberry, FL 32707

Supercenter #2695, 1450 Johns Lake Rd., Clermont, FL 34711

Supercenter #1391, 1101 Beville Rd., Daytona Beach, FL 32119

Supercenter #860, 1699 N Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720

Supercenter #3310, 101 Howland Blvd., Deltona, FL 32738

Supercenter #942, 10500 W Colonial Dr., Ocoee, FL 34761

Supercenter #613, 1521 W Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Supercenter #582, 1590 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL 32127

Your wine fix just got a whole lot easier.



