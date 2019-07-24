Walmart wants to deliver alcohol to your door

Adult beverages can be delivered to your house or brought out to your car thanks to Walmart’s Grocery Pickup and Delivery services.
If you want to take advantage of this service, you must do the following:
- Search for the product online or in the grocery app, select a pickup or delivery time and pay for your order.
- Pick up your order in orange designated spots or await your delivery order.
- Provide age verification upon your order's arrival, or it will be returned to the store.
Customers in Central Florida have both convenient options at their disposals at the follow locations:
- Supercenter #174, 2700 Clearlake Rd., Cocoa, FL 32922
- Supercenter #1702, 1000 N Wickham Rd. R, Melbourne, FL 32935
- Supercenter #3538, 8500 N Wickham Rd., Melbourne, FL 32940
- Supercenter #771, 1500 E Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island, FL 32952
- Supercenter #5455, 1040 Malabar Rd. SE, Palm Bay, FL 32907
- Supercenter #1068, 2001 U.S. Hwy. #1, Sebastian, FL 32958
- Supercenter #649, 3175 Cheney Hwy., Titusville, FL 32780
- Supercenter #943, 1239 FL-436 #101, Casselberry, FL 32707
- Supercenter #2695, 1450 Johns Lake Rd., Clermont, FL 34711
- Supercenter #1391, 1101 Beville Rd., Daytona Beach, FL 32119
- Supercenter #860, 1699 N Woodland Blvd., DeLand, FL 32720
- Supercenter #3310, 101 Howland Blvd., Deltona, FL 32738
- Supercenter #942, 10500 W Colonial Dr., Ocoee, FL 34761
- Supercenter #613, 1521 W Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174
- Supercenter #582, 1590 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL 32127
Your wine fix just got a whole lot easier.
