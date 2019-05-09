Want more Florida Man? Coming soon to TV near you

You never know what Florida Man will do.

You probably see his outrageous antics every day in the news. Now, he’s getting his own TV show.

Officials with the Oxygen cable network announced it is developing a new series called “Florida Man” that will focus on “America’s most notorious, outrageous, craftiest killers from the Sunshine State,” according to network officials.

The show's description reads, “When the murder is so bizarre, the motive so far-fetched and the crime so outlandish that it sounds like something from a Hollywood screenplay—there’s a good chance it was actually committed by a 'Florida Man.'"

Produced by Blumhouse Television’s Jason Blum and Marci Wiseman and "Man vs Robot’s" Danny Villa and Sergio Villa, the show will feature access to Florida investigators and prosecutors to "unravel the strange twists and turns and try in vain to reason how and why this breed of killers took their crimes to levels beyond comprehension."

“Florida Man” is just one of five series and six greenlit projects in development by Oxygen.

