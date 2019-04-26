Wanted felon crashes into cop cars trying to avoid arrest, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A wanted felon crashed into two unmarked patrol cars in a Winn-Dixie parking lot while trying to avoid arrest Friday morning, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department.

Police said they received information that William Klein, who had multiple warrants for his arrest, was at the grocery store on State Road A1A.

When officers arrived, they said they saw Klein leaving the store, but when they tried to stop him, he got into a vehicle in an attempt to get away. Klein, 43, reversed into a sergeant's unmarked patrol car, then hit a detective's unmarked patrol car and three more vehicles in the parking lot before officers were able to arrest him, authorities said.

No one was injured.

Video and photos show a white Pontiac crashed into the rear ends of two other vehicles. Inside the Pontiac, a suitcase and a pile of clothes are visible.

An orange car and a white truck were also inside the crime scene perimeter.

Officials said Klein has a history of armed burglary and larceny, among other charges.

Police said they plan to arrest Klein on additional charges stemming from Friday's incident, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

