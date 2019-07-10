WATCH LIVE: Daytona Beach police chief discusses rash of shootings

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss a rash of shootings in the city.

Capri said Tuesday that he was launching a task force after 10 shootings were reported in the city during a 48-hour period.

One of the shootings left a man dead. Investigators said a man was killed Tuesday after another vehicle chased him. The victim ran out of a car, and three masked men opened fire, killing him.

Daytona Beach police also said a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday near the Taco Bell on North Nova Road. The victim is expected to be OK.

Also, a man said he was shot earlier in the day while sleeping in his car in the Berkshire area.

Another incident happened Tuesday evening, after four people were arrested following a pursuit, crash and shooting near Fremont and Ridgewood in Daytona Beach.

On Monday, police said a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

“I’m worried about Daytona Beach and I know how to fix this, and we are going to fix it and we are going to make these streets safe, and that’s a promise I’m making to my citizens, I can guarantee you that," said Capri.

Capri said his Summer Heat Task Force will remain on the streets with extra patrols throughout the summer.

