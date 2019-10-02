Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer delivers annual State of Downtown address

Lake Eola Park on July Fourth 2019. News 6 will host the Fireworks at the Fountain beginning at 4 p.m. (Image: James Gosselin/WKMG)

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer gave his annual update on the state of downtown Wednesday afternoon.

According to a city news release, "Dyer will reflect on the continued revitalization of downtown Orlando and Parramore, sharing plans and advancements for the community in affordable housing, education, enhancing quality of life and furthering opportunity for all."

The State of Downtown address has been a tradition since 1982, according to the city and is a fundraising event for Downtown Orlando Partnership.

This year's address featured a 360-degree view of new efforts in the downtown area.

Dyer's remarks began at 3:30 p.m. Watch his full remarks below.

