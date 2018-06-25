News

WATCH: Police dog performs CPR on officer

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Dogs are affectionately known as man’s best friend, but they can be lifesavers, too. 

Poncho, a police K-9 for the Municipal Police of Madrid, Spain, was taught CPR and recently put his skills to the test. 

Madrid police shared a video on Twitter of Poncho responding to a police officer who pretended to collapse. The dog repeatedly jumps on his chests and checks the officer’s pulse. 

 

 

