WATCH: Police dog performs CPR on officer

Dogs are affectionately known as man’s best friend, but they can be lifesavers, too.

Poncho, a police K-9 for the Municipal Police of Madrid, Spain, was taught CPR and recently put his skills to the test.

Madrid police shared a video on Twitter of Poncho responding to a police officer who pretended to collapse. The dog repeatedly jumps on his chests and checks the officer’s pulse.

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc — Policía de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018

