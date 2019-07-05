WATCH REPLAY: Fireworks at the Fountain

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a packed house at Lake Eola and on ClickOrlando.com as thousands watched the annual Fireworks at the Fountain Fourth of July spectacular, hosted by News 6.

Countless members of the News 6 crew were in downtown Orlando talking to viewers, getting to know the crowd, sampling food truck delicacies and, of course, petting lots of dogs.

If you missed out on the fun in person or weren't able to tune into our interactive online coverage featuring multiple livestream options, we've got you covered.

Check out the video above to watch the fireworks show in its entirety.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.