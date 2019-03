ATASOCITA, Texas - Petco has a policy that all leashed pets are welcome, and that policy was put to the test recently.

Guess what? Petco passed.

A Texas rancher brought his pet, Oliver, an African Watusi, to a Houston-area Petco on a leash.

The rancher and Oliver, with its extremely large horns, were welcomed by staff.





Oliver has ties to Central Florida, as he visited with the staff at Boot Barn on May 21, 2016.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.