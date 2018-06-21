Watch your gas tank: Thieves are drilling holes to steal fuel

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Thieves are going to the extreme to steal gas -- police say crooks are drilling holes in gas tanks.

"Looked under the van. There was gas all the way through here and down into the drain," Peter DeCarlo said.

DeCarlo said he woke up last week to find the gasoline in his truck spewing all over the Castaway Resort parking lot.

"When I looked at the gas gauge, it was empty, and I know I couldn't start it," DeCarlo said.

His neighbors told him they saw two strange men overnight near his truck.

"They saw someone crawl underneath my van and another guy was standing beside it​," he said.

Police said the men drilled a hole into the gas tank of DeCarlo's truck, but were then spooked by a neighbor who drove in.

Alex Walters said he saw the two men that night, but didn't think much about it until walking into a strong smell of gasoline.

"As soon as we parked our car and got out, they hopped in their truck and sped away. There was just gas pouring on the ground, gas dumping on the ground," Walters said.

Daytona Beach Shores police shared with News 6 a picture of a red truck they believe the men were driving. They said this is just one of nearly a dozen cases of gas thefts in the area.

Ormond Beach police saying they've had seven cases just this month.

Police are asking for the community's help to find the suspects.

