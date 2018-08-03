Republican in race to be Florida's next attorney general featured on 'The Weekly'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ashley Moody, a former Hillsborough County judge and Republican candidate in the running to be Florida's next attorney general, will join Justin Warmoth Sunday on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com."

Moody has received the endorsement of term-limited Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The former judge and prosecutor will discuss the opioid epidemic, human trafficking and the recent, deadly "stand your ground" case in Clearwater.

Moody is facing off against Rep. Frank White, a Republican from Pensacola, in the August primary election.

Two Democrats and one Independent candidate are also running.

