'The Weekly' looks at legislative session

ORLANDO, Fla. - With Florida's legislative session coming to a close last week, "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" will focus on some of the big winners and losers of 2018.

News 6 investigator Mike Hofeld will join the program to talk about the historic passage of a bill that allows first responders to get workers compensation benefits if they're diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Hofeld and Maitland attorney Geoff Bichler were at the forefront of the bill, alongside Jessica Realin, the wife of Orlando police Officer Gerry Realin, who suffers from PTSD.

News 6 political expert Jim Clark will also join "The Weekly" to break down the rest of the legislative session.

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

