'The Weekly' looks at school safety

ORLANDO, Fla. - "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth" will be all about school safety this week.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood breaks down his plan to improve school security and how he's trying to curb the increased amount of school threats since the deadly school shooting in Parkland.

Also on the program, four mothers who have a total 14 children in Orange County schools, will be talking about their grassroots efforts to make schools safer.

"The Weekly" replaces "Flashpoint" and airs just after 8 a.m. during the News 6 Sunday morning newscast.

For background on all these stories, use the links below:

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.