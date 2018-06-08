'The Weekly' talks governor's race with Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, one of the five Democratic candidates in the race to be Florida's next governor, is Sunday's guest on "The Weekly on ClickOrlando.com with Justin Warmoth."

Gillum discusses his plans to increase salaries for teachers, school safety, economic development, healthcare, affordable housing and gun control.

He also addresses the new study from Harvard University that said Hurricane Maria's death toll was more than 4,600, which is 70 times higher than the government's official toll.

[WEB EXTRA: Gillum talks transportation, student debt and more with Justin Warmoth]

Gillum was born in Miami as the fifth of seven children before moving to Gainesville, where he graduated from high school.

He then moved to Tallahassee, where he graduated from Florida A&M University.

When he was 23, Gillum made history by becoming the youngest person ever elected to Tallahassee's City Council. He was elected mayor in 2014.

Former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine, Palm Beach billionaire Jeff Greene and Winter Park businessman Chris King are also Democratic candidates for governor.

