Urine trouble: Woman uses dog pee to try to pass drug test, police say

PINEVILLE, Ky. – Police in Kentucky say a woman had a ruff day when her far-fetched plan to use her dog’s urine to pass a drug test failed.

According to the Pineville Police Department, 40-year-old Julie Miller went to a probation office on Monday afternoon to undergo routine drug screening but parole officers quickly discovered that she had smuggled in a sample of her pooch’s pee that she intended to pass off as her own.

Miller admitted that she brought in the canine urine because she had recently used methamphetamine and suboxone so she knew she was unable to pass a drug test, police wrote in a Facebook post.

Records show she was arrested on the spot on a charge of tampering with physical evidence.

Police said Miller was later charged with probation violation and trafficking in a controlled substance.