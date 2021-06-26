8-year-old shooting chipmunks accidentally strikes uncle

FILE - In this June 18, 2017, file photo, Chipmunks congregate near the ninth hole during the fourth round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. There has been a spike in New England's chipmunk population during the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

MILTON, N.H. – A 32-year-old man was accidentally shot in the head in New Hampshire after the bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew ricocheted while they were shooting chipmunks, police said.

The man was injured Friday in Milton and is expected to recover, Fosters Daily Democrat reports.

Police said a bullet shot by the 8-year-old ricocheted after killing a chipmunk and hit the man in the head.

Milton Police Chief Richard Krauss called it a “truly just a freak accident.”

“It’s not against the law for anyone to teach a child how to shoot and take them hunting, even at 8 years old,” Krauss aid. “There are kids who learn how to hunt and shoot a lot younger than that," he said.