Iguana falls from sky, lands on Florida photojournalist's minivan

DAVIE, Fla. - A Local 10 News photojournalist had quite a scare when a giant iguana fell from the sky and landed on his minivan, cracking the front windshield.

The freak accident happened while Dan Palma was traveling home from work Thursday.

Palma said he was driving on Nova Drive in Davie when the iguana apparently fell off a tree and landed on the windshield of his car.

The iguana seemed to be OK and decided to hang out on the minivan, scratching the vehicle as the leaping lizard crawled onto the roof.

Palma said he eventually used a broom to get the reptile off the minivan.

