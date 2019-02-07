Wells Fargo customers unable to bank online, use debit cards

Wells Fargo bank customers are experiencing problems Thursday with online banking and debit cards.

A representative for Wells Fargo & Co.'s Central Florida region said the problem was due to a power outage.



“We’re experiencing system issues due to a power shutdown at one of our facilities, initiated after smoke was detected following routine maintenance,” Gabriela Lambertus, with Wells Fargo communications said in an email. “We’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”



A message on the Wells Fargo website says the national bank is experiencing technically difficulties and some webpages were "temporarily unavailable."

Customers were told they can still access their personal, small business and retirement accounts here and the commercial electronic office portal here.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

The bank apologized to customers on Twitter for the problem. According to those tweets the outage started Thursday morning.



It’s unclear how many people are affected or how long the outage will last.

