What is the best episode from Seinfeld?

Many would argue Seinfeld is the best sitcom of all time. The show's last episode aired on May 14, 1998.

So we went around the newsroom asking for everyone's favorite episode. We also brought in News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth.

Warmoth explained why he is a Seinfeld expert

"I’m the Seinfeld expert in the newsroom because it’s more than a '90s sitcom in my eyes — it’s a religion. It’s the single greatest show ever made, and I’ll be happy to debate anyone who thinks otherwise. Not only does it have the best cast of primary characters, its secondary ones — like Frank Costanza, David Puddy and Newman — are unmatched. Eat, pray, Seinfeld," he said.

Here are the favorite episodes from our staff and a review of each episode from our Seinfeld expert:

Assignment Editor Erin Dobrzyn: "The Voice" from Season 9 Episode 2

Decent episode overall, but one I can use as background noise when I’m making dinner. The “helllllloooo” greeting the group uses gets a little redundant. Kramer hiring an intern (Darren) from NYU for Kramerica Industries is best subplot of episode. Followed closely by George faking a handicap at his new job at “Play Now” and continuing to work there when the entire staff knew he wasn’t indeed handicapped. Honorable mention goes to the hilarious one-liners delivered by David Puddy.

Investigative Producer Donovan Myrie: "The Contest" from Season 4 Episode 11

The episode that jettisoned Seinfeld from just another '90s sitcom to the best show of all time. My third favorite episode followed by 1) “The Marine Biologist” and 2) “The Sniffing Accountant.” The world’s been a better place ever since it aired Nov. 18, 1992. Are you still master of your domain? I’m out.

Web Producer Emilee Speck: "The Puffy Shirt" from Season 5 Episode 2

“But I don’t want to be a pirate.” A classic Seinfeld episode that aired during the show’s best season (5). Kramer’s low-talking girlfriend and her puffy shirt that Jerry unknowingly agreed to wear on national TV steal the plot, but George moving back with his parents in Queens and becoming a hand model is an equally funny series of events. Great reference to “The Contest” when the hand model photographer brings up Ray McKinley’s hands — someone who was not master of his domain. But after George burns his delicate yet masculine hands on the iron, maybe he should’ve taken the civil service test like his mother recommended.

Anchor Matt Austin: "The Sponge" from Season 7 Episode 9

“Yes, I think I’m spongeworthy, I think I’m very spongeworthy. I eat well, I exercise, blood tests... immaculate. And if I can speak frankly, I’m actually quite good at it.” Elaine cleans out the West Side’s supply of sponges, Jerry turns out not to be spongeworthy and it was too late for George. Oh, and Kramer will never wear the ribbon. Good episode with plenty of references for the casual Seinfeld fan.

Creative Services Producer Chris Selzer: "The Strike" from Season 9 Episode 10

Seinfeld’s take on a holiday special, this episode is Frank Costanza’s magnum opus. His description of his violent altercation while buying a doll for his son is one of the show’s greatest monologues. Jerry dating a woman he refers to as “two-face” is something anyone in the online dating scene can relate to. Kramer finally ends his 10-year strike as a bagel technician at H & H Bagel after his demands for a pay raise are met. It’s a Festivus Miracle! Here’s to many more years of airing our grievances and showcasing our feats of strength.

