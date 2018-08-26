What is the Jacksonville Landing? Tragedy comes to popular downtown venue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A gunman opened fire Sunday during a video gaming tournament at one of Jacksonville's most well-known establishments downtown: the Jacksonville Landing.

Located on Water Street, the venue faces the St. Johns River and hosts large parties and events the Bold New City of the South is known for, including the after-party for the Florida-Georgia college football game and the annual New Year's Eve celebration. It is home to more than a dozen shops and several bars and restaurants.

Framed by the bright blue Acosta Bridge and the Main Street Bridge, the Landing is within walking distance to the Times Union Performing Arts Center and about a mile from the TIAA Bank Field, the stadium where the Jacksonville Jaguars play.

President Donald Trump, along with other political candidates have hosted campaign rallies of thousands of people at the Jacksonville Landing, according to News 6 partner WJXT. Most recently the president was the landing campaigning for Florida gubernatorial candidate Rep. Ron DeSantis.

On Sunday, the 2018 Madden Tournament was underway inside the Good Luck Have Fun Game Bar next to Chicago Pizza at the Landing, when Jacksonville police said a white man started shooting at the gamers. At least six people were hit and taken to University of Florida Health Shands in Jacksonville. Multiple victims died, hospital officials said.

A screen-recording video taken from the tournament showed players were interrupted by gunfire. "Controller disconnected" came over the screen as repeated shots could be heard in the background-

"Everybody just started running and I ducked down and I went towards the restroom," said Ryan Alamond, who was at the tournament when the shooting happened.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the shooter is dead and acted alone and the Landing was cleared.

"We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved," the venue posted to social media after the shooting. "The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry asked people avoid the downtown area Sunday night as the investigation continues.

