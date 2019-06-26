What to know about the MLS All-Star game in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The 2019 Major League Soccer All-Star game will be played at Exploria Stadium in Orlando at 7:30 p.m. on July 31.

Who are the MLS All-Stars playing against?

The MLS All-Stars will play against Atletico Madrid. Atletico plays in La Liga.

The club finished second in La Liga in the 2019 season, ahead of Real Madrid.

The last time Atletico Madrid won the La Liga title was in 2014.

Orlando City featured in the All-Star game

The head coach of MLS All-Stars is Orlando City head coach James O'Connor.

Orlando City SC midfielder Nani made the All-Star roster.

Nani has scored eight goals in 13 games.

Was amazing to meet all the Orlando City supporters last night! Thanks for making me feel at home! Obrigado a todos por me fazerem sentir em casa!

What jerseys will the All-Stars wear?

The MLS All-Stars will sport a regal purple jersey very similar to the Orlando City jersey.

The area code for many Orlando area residents,407, will also be displayed on the back of the jerseys.

The match ball will also be purple.

Stars will be out

Zlatan Ibrahimovic earned a spot on the all-star roster.

The LA Galaxy forward has scored more than 400 goals in his career.

The all-time leading scorer for Manchester United and current forward for D.C. United Wayne Rooney also made the team.

He has scored eight goals in 16 games with D.C. United this year.

Tickets still available

Tickets are still available on the Ticketmaster website.

The cheapest ticket you can find at the moment is going for $55.

