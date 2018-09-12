Which was your first video game console?

Believe it or not, the first video game console was made in 1967. Fast forward more than 50 years, and video game console technology has come a long way.

The first console, known as the Brown Box, was made by German-born television engineer Ralph Baer and his co-workers. The system allowed players to move two squares that chased each other on the screen.

That same team made the second video game console, called the Odyssey. It was produced by Magnavox in 1972.

Depending on when you were born, you’ve probably heard of the rest of the video game consoles invented.

Atari’s Pong made its debut in 1975. According to Time.com, Pong made Atari a household name and introduced at-home video games to the masses.

In 1985, Nintendo broke records with the best-selling console in video game history with its NES. This system also introduced us to "Super Mario Brothers."

From there, it seems a new video game console was released every few years offering the latest and greatest in technology.

Popular Video Game Console Timeline

Atari – 1977

Sega Master System (SMS) – 1986

Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) – 1985

Super Nintendo – 1991

PlayStation – 1995

Nintendo 64 – 1996

PlayStation 2 – 2000

Nintendo Gamecube – 2001

Xbox – 2001

Xbox 360 – 2005

Nintendo Wii – 2006

PS3 – 2006

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.