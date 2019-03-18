Wife of accused child rapist arrested on child porn charge, feds say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The wife of a man recently accused of raping a child has been arrested on a child pornography charge, according to documents from the FBI.

The investigation began when a 4-year-old child told her that Justin Ritchie had sexually abused her on many occasions and instructed her to hold a cellphone while the abuse took place, documents show.

During the course of the investigation, authorities said they searched Justin Ritchie's cellphone and found that between June 18 and 19, 2018 he sent his wife Sarah Ritchie multiple indecent pictures of young girls while she was at their home in Seminole County.

A search of Sarah Ritchie's phone resulted in authorities finding three videos recorded in November 2018 in which she was engaged in sexual conduct while a baby was nearby, according to the report.

Federal agents said that Sarah Ritchie admitted to receiving nude images of a child from her husband and discussing pedophilia with him as well as listening to a recorded conversation about pedophilia between her husband and her husband's mistress, Audra Mabel, who taught kindergarten at Spring Lake Elementary School in Altamonte Springs.

Authorities said Mabel produced child pornography in 2017 while living in Michigan and sent it to Justin Ritchie while they were romantically involved.

Seminole County Public Schools said Mabel, 34, has been terminated from her job. She's facing federal charges.

Justin Ritchie is being held at the Seminole County Jail without bond on a charge of sexual battery on a victim under 12 years old. His wife is facing at least one federal charge of knowingly receiving child pornography.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.