Wife of Lake County EMS chief says he's fighting for his life after cardiac arrest

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The wife of a Lake County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief spoke with News 6 about her husband's condition.

Meagan Miller said her husband, EMS Chief Dan Miller, called 911 last Wednesday while experiencing a heart attack.

"When he called into 911, he said this is Chief Miller," said Meagan Miller.

Meagan Mill said that Tuesday marked the sixth night her husband was in the hospital after his cardiac arrest.

"A pure nightmare," said Meagan Miller.

Meagan Miller said the paramedics who worked to save Chief Miller's life, typically refer to him as their boss instead of a patient.

"We've never been in this type of situation before," Meagan Miller.

Chief Miller has served 22 years with Lake County Fire Rescue.

"This community has really come together and poured their hearts and soul in praying for our family," said Meagan Miller. "He's 6 (foot),6 (inches), I warship the ground he walks on and I know he feels the same way about me. We are a team and I'm right here in his corner."

Chief Miller's wife also said that the next 24-48 hours are critical where doctors will be working to see if he gains back strength in his lungs in order to take him off of a ventilator.

If you would like to help the family, they've created a GoFundMe page for anyone looking to show their support.

