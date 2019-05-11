Will it rain on Mother's Day in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many families across Florida are making last second plans for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

One question many have is, will it rain in the Orlando area?

Right now there is a 50 percent chance of rain.

The showers would come after 1 p.m., it will also be really hot this weekend.

Temps could hit 92 in Orlando on Sunday.

The winds might make it feel a little bit cooler, winds could reach 15 miles per hour.

Temps in the 60s won’t come back until Tuesday night.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.