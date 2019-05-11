News

Will it rain on Mother's Day in Central Florida?

50 percent chance of rain on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many families across Florida are making last second plans for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

One question many have is, will it rain in the Orlando area?

More News Headlines

Right now there is a 50 percent chance of rain.

The showers would come after 1 p.m., it will also be really hot this weekend.

Temps could hit 92 in Orlando on Sunday.

The winds might make it feel a little bit cooler, winds could reach 15 miles per hour.

Temps in the 60s won’t come back until Tuesday night. 
 

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.