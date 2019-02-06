Winter Park family sues I-4 contractors over damage to home

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A family who claims construction on the I-4 Ultimate Project damaged their home has filed a lawsuit that they hope becomes a class action.

The lawsuit was filed Friday by Jenya Kimlat against Sanska Granite-Lane, or SGL, the contractor helping to build the 21-mile expansion project.

She and her attorney, Louiza Tarassova, claim SGL was negligent in allowing the vibrations from heavy equipment to cause cracks and other damage to the structure of her home.

"Shaking -- the windows are shaking," Kimlat said. "The floors are shaking."

The lawsuit claims the effects of the work have also caused lower housing values.

Kimlat said she's concerned that her house, built in 1924, will be damaged even more.

"It’s not meant to go through this kind of seismic activity on a daily basis -- for years. So when they’re gone, what will I be left with? Will I have a sinkhole? Will it fall apart? I don’t know," she said.

Kimlat's attorney is seeking a class action status, which means other neighbors who claim to have similar damage can add their names to the lawsuit.

She is also seeking a jury trial and damages.

It will be up to a judge to decide if that will happen.​

