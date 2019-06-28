Winter Park police: 'Don't be a clown. Put the phone down.'

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The texting and driving law in Florida will become a primary offense on July 1.

Winter Park police posted a fun video reminding drivers to not look at the phone while driving.

The video shows a clown struggling to get through his day in Winter Park. It starts off with the clown not hearing his coffee order is ready because he is too busy texting.

After leaving the coffee shop, the clown runs into a stranger because he was staring at his phone.

Two kids have to pull him back from walking into oncoming traffic.

The video ends with the clown getting into a driving accident due to phone distraction.

Police end the video by saying, "Don't be a clown. Put the phone down."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.