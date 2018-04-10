Woman, 28, arrested after having sex with 14-year-old for money, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 28-year-old woman was arrested after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old boy for money.

Officials said the victim told deputies he was searching Quora.com, a website where hookers can be found, and found a woman who went by the name of Sophia Belle, but was later identified by her United Kingdom passport as Sarah Louise McGill.

Police said the victim got McGill's phone number, they began texting each other and then met in person at a hotel.

The victim said McGill took him to a room, where they engaged in sexual intercourse before he paid her $480 for her services and left.

Police said they found McGill in the room and she consented to a search, adding that they seized used condom wrappers, cash and other items.

Both McGill and the victim were taken to Orlando Police Department Headquarters to be interviewed.

Police said McGill was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious battery.

