Woman accused of hitting DeLand tow yard worker with car, deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. - A woman is accused of hitting an employee with a vehicle at a DeLand tow yard and ramming a fence in an attempt to flee, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The employee told a deputy that Angel Jenkins, 34, arrived at Dixon Towing on West Taylor Road and requested her vehicle, according to officials.

He said he explained to Jenkins that she needed to pay a fee before releasing the vehicle to her. Deputies said the victim took Jenkins to her vehicle after she said her wallet was in the car.

The employee said he opened a door and Jenkins began demanding her vehicle, according to officials.

The alleged victim called the tow office and requested someone block the exit gate in an attempt to keep Jenkins from fleeing in the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

He said he began to walk toward the tow office and Jenkins started the vehicle and began traveling toward him in the fenced-in lot, according to deputies.

He told authorities Jenkins struck him from behind with the front of the vehicle, causing him to go into the air and land on his back and the back of his head, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said Jenkins was seen continuing to travel toward the gate, in which she increased her speed and rammed the gate that was being blocked by a pickup truck. The alleged victim said Jenkins put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated toward the gate and truck again, according to the report.

Jenkins turned the vehicle around and accelerated toward the eastern perimeter fence and rammed it in an effort to flee, deputies said. Jenkins again reversed the vehicle and accelerated toward the southern perimeter fence, officials said.

Deputies arrived and placed Jenkins in custody, according to the arrest report.

Deputies completed a search of the vehicle and found a small clear plastic bag containing a white powder in the driver's door pocket, the report stated. Deputies said a field test of the substance was conducted, which yielded presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Jenkins faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, burglary of a conveyance, resist arrest with violence, aggravated battery, aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief, officials said.

