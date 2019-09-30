Woman accused of stealing personal items at several LA Fitness locations

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of stealing personal items from gym-goers at several LA Fitness locations across Central Florida.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Mariah Dougherty was booked into the Orange County Jail on outstanding warrants. Deputies said more charges are forthcoming.

Sheriff's officials said a six-month investigation led to Dougherty's arrest.

According to deputies, Dougherty would steal personal items, including cash and credit cards, from gym members.

Detectives located Dougherty on Friday, and she confessed to the thefts, officials said.

Detectives said they found multiple pieces of stolen property in her vehicle.

"The Osceola County Sheriff's Office would like to thank LA Fitness for their assistance in this investigation," a Facebook post from the agency said.

Anyone with information about the case or any other similar incidents is asked to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.