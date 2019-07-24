Woman arrested in Volusia County identity theft ring

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Daytona Beach Shores police say they have arrested a key suspect behind an identity theft ring targeting people and businesses in Volusia County.

The city's criminal investigation division arrested Nicole Yanine Siroky after a 10-month-long investigation.

Authorities say Siroky victimized more than 28 businesses throughout the county, and 68 people throughout the nation and Canada.

Police began investigating Siroky in September 2018, after management from Perry's Ocean Edge Resort reported a fraud. Detectives identified Siroky as the suspect.

A month later, investigators arrested Siroky at the Atlantic Cove Motel in Ormond Beach on grand theft charges.

Police discovered several motel rooms were associated with Siroky, and found a fraud lab consisting of credit card-making equipment, personal identifying information, electronic devices and hundreds of counterfeit credit cards. Officers also found two stolen guns, heroin and narcotic paraphernalia.

Further evidence revealed Sirky's illicit business operated in hotels throughout the beachside in Volusia County.

Police say the 31-year-old did not do it alone.

Investigators learned two of Siroky's associates used some of the victims' personal information to defraud local hotels, restaurants and retail stores. They've identified them as Tiffany Marie O'Reilly and Timothy Fitzgerald Hooper.

The two are still at large.

If you know of their whereabouts, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-277-8477.

Siroky is currently facing a string of charges including organized scheme to defraud over $20,000, fraudulent use of personal identifying information of 30 or more people, and trafficking more than 50 counterfeit credit cards.

She's being held in the Volusia County Jail on $1,006,000 bond.

