Woman delivers twins after sexually abusing teen, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who sexually abused a teenage boy for several years gave birth to twins fathered by the victim, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a tip in April saying that Spring Turner had been abusing the boy starting when he was 15 and got pregnant by him when he was 17.

The victim told investigators the abuse happened when Turner would get him high on marijuana when they were living in the same home, according to the affidavit.

Records show the teen estimated the abuse occurred at least 20 times during a two- or three-year period. He said it would happen at night or when he came home from school and he didn't like it, authorities said.

Deputies said the victim told them the last time he was abused was on July 4, 2018, when Turner threatened to have the boy kicked out of her brother's home if he didn't have sex with her. That's when Turner became pregnant with the twins, records show.

When Turner was interviewed, she said she didn't know who the twins' father was, according to the affidavit. She said she was told by others that she had sex with the boy when she was drunk but she didn't remember it, authorities said.

She also claimed she felt like she had to do what the boy wanted, otherwise she would be "punished," according to the report.

Records show a DNA test found that the boy is the father of the twins.

Turner was arrested Thursday on a charge of sexual battery on a minor older than 12 and younger than 18.

