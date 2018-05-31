Woman bound with dog leash, puppy stolen in Daytona Beach carjacking

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was bound with a dog leash and her vehicle was stolen with her 6-month-old puppy inside during a carjacking Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The victim said she pulled into a Dollar General on West International Speedway Boulevard around noon and was approached by a man and woman who asked her for a ride. The woman said she would give them a ride once she bought some food for her terrier-mix puppy, which was in the car, officials said.

Police said the woman drove the pair to several locations and then became nervous and stopped at the Villages of Halifax and told them they needed to get out of the car.

The man and woman got out, walked to the driver's seat, wrapped a dog leash around the victim's neck and shoulders and dragged her out of the car, according to a news release.

The duo then sped off in the woman's black 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, authorities said. The car, with license plate number IWP-V54, and the puppy are still missing as of Thursday evening.

Police said the suspected carjackers are a male in his teens, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with tattoos on both arms wearing dark-colored shorts and a shirt and a woman approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall with a thin build and short hair wearing dark-colored shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of the car or the puppy is asked to call Detective Darrell Runge at 386-671-5242 or email him at rungedarrell@dbpd.us.

