Woman charged with DUI manslaughter after fatal crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A woman's charge has been upgraded after a crash that killed a 60-year-old woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Angenette Marie Missett, formerly Angenette Marie Welk, was placed under arrest at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for the charge of DUI manslaughter, an upgraded charge from the original charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, because of her involvement in a crash that resulted in the death of Sandra Clarkston, troopers said.

Missett was driving her 2011 Chevrolet Avalon east on U.S. Highway 27 around 11:54 a.m. May 10 when she failed to brake in time to avoid hitting the vehicles that were stopped in front of her, troopers said. She rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra with enough force to sandwich that vehicle between her sedan and a tractor-trailer that was directly in front of it, the crash report said.

The driver of the Elantra, Shiyanne Kroll, 18, suffered minor injuries, while her mother, Sandra Clarkson, 60, who was the passenger, suffered critical injuries and died days later at Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to authorities. The truck driver was not injured.

Troopers said Missett was arrested at the scene of the crash on charges of DUI, DUI with property damage and DUI with great bodily harm. On Saturday, the charge was upgraded to DUI manslaughter.

Records show Missett has posted $30,000 bond.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help pay for Clarkson's funeral expenses.

