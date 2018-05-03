Woman drives through fence then hits armed homeowner, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A woman who had just gotten into a fight with her boyfriend crashed into a fence then ran over the pistol-toting homeowner who was trying to stop her from fleeing the scene, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said Jalexia Moss, 23, was driving a black Chevrolet about 30 mph between Florida Street and Park Drive shortly after midnight Thursday when she lost control and crashed through a 6-foot tall security fence surrounding a home on French Avenue.

The homeowner heard the noise and saw the vehicle in his backyard, so he grabbed his .22 mm pistol and a flashlight then went outside to investigate.

The victim tried to make contact with Moss because he saw she was trying to leave, the report said. Police said Moss then hit the man with her vehicle, knocking him to the ground and causing the pistol to fire in the process.

The man got back onto his feet and used the butt of his pistol to knock on Moss' window. Moss got out of her Chevrolet and attempted to run away, but the victim stopped her from doing so, according to the affidavit.

When officers arrived on the scene, Moss told them that she got into a fight with her boyfriend before the crash and she acknowledged seeing the homeowner come toward her with a weapon after the crash, officials said.

Moss was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, reckless driving and property damage.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his left elbow and left calf.

