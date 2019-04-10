Woman falls to death after hanging over balcony at Daytona hotel, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 19-year-old woman fell to her death shortly after she was seen hanging over the balcony railing of her hotel room, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said witnesses reported the woman had been yelling during an argument with her boyfriend in their Holiday Inn Resort room Tuesday night. A witness in the unit next door said the woman was hanging over the railing in a squatted position with her feet on the balcony, holding the railing and leaning backward while repeatedly yelling, "Tell me I won't," according to the report.

The woman crawled over the railing back onto the balcony shortly before hotel security knocked on the couple's door. After security left, the woman began yelling that the neighbors owed her $300 for calling security, which prompted an argument between the teen and a woman staying in the room below hers, police said.

Witnesses said the woman went back into her room and they heard yelling, glass breaking and then a scream. Police said the woman was found dead on the ground after the six-story fall.

Surveillance video showed the woman's boyfriend trying to pull her back onto the balcony about five times, according to the report.

