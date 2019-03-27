Florida man hides camera in victim's wall outlet, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested for secretly recording a family friend for a year through a camera he hid in her wall outlet, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman found the spy camera on March 5 and immediately contacted her cable and internet provider. The company told her the camera was linked to her home Wi-Fi without her knowledge.

Terry Sumner, 55, told deputies he installed the camera into her living room wall outlet and kept it there for one year.

Sumner explained to detectives that there was a smartphone application on his phone that he used to watch, listen to and record activity in the victim's home through a live feed.

Sumner was a family friend who had full access to the home, including the WiFi password and alarm code.

Detectives obtained a search warrant of Sumner’s phone and found hundreds of videos from inside the woman’s home, as well as numerous pictures of child pornography, according to the report. The victims in the photos were under the age of 11 and were known to Sumner.

Sumner was arrested on charges of interception of wire, oral or electronic communications, 24 counts of possession child pornography, 24 counts of manufacturing child pornography, one count of lewd and lascivious molestation force or enticing, one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition, and one count of capital sexual battery.

