Woman found dead after husband requests well-being check, officers say

SANFORD, Fla. - A woman's body was found in a Sanford home after her husband asked for a well-being check, according to officials from the Sanford Police Department.

Police have not released the names of those involved, but said that they are conducting a homicide investigation in which the woman's husband is a person of interest.

A news release said Lake Mary Police found a silver SUV on the railroad tracks at Country Club Road and Lake Mary Boulevard Friday night. The driver of the SUV was outside the vehicle, on the tracks. He told police that they should conduct a well-being check on his wife, who lives on the 100 block of Sycamore Court in Sanford, according to the release.

Officials said SPD officers went to the Sanford home Saturday and found an unresponsive woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released a cause of death.

Officials are asking anyone with any information to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

