Woman found slain in Port Orange home; person of interest sought

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A woman was found dead Monday night in a Port Orange home, and police are searching for a person of interest in connection with her homicide.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was found dead at a home in the 5900 block of Hatteras Drive.

Port Orange police said the woman does not live at the home.

The person of interest was identified as Thomas C. McMullen, 37, whom the victim knew.

McMullen was described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

McMullen is possibly driving a maroon 1998 four-door Buick Regal that has extensive damage on the driver side and the Florida tag M534QE.

Police said it's not known if McMullen is armed or a threat to others.

Anyone with information about McMullen is asked to call 911.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.