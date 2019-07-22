Woman crashes into building after being shot in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a 28-year-old woman is in critical condition after a shooting Monday at the Windsor Cove Apartments on the 1400 block of Mercy Drive.

Police said the wounded woman was able to drive away from the scene, but crashed into a nearby building.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.