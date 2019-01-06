Woman in critical condition after shooting in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman who was shot Sunday afternoon around 11 a.m. is in critical condition, according to officials from the Kissimmee Police Department.

Authorities said the woman, who is in her 20s, was found at 3810 Bay Club Circle in the Hideaway Bay Club Apartments in Kissimmee. Police have not released the victim's name.

Officers believe the incident was isolated and does not pose any threat to the community at large. The investigation is ongoing.

