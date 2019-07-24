Woman injured after oil for tater tots sparks condo fire

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A mother is fine but her daughter was burned early Wednesday in a Seminole County condo fire, officials said.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at the Hidden Springs Condominiums in Altamonte Springs.

Officials said the fire started after the mother left a pot of oil on the stove. She said she planned to use the oil to cook tater tots.

The woman's daughter suffered a burn to her hand when she tried to turn off the stove.

Seminole County fire officials said the fire was contained to one unit, which was damaged in the blaze.

Homeowner says she left the pot on the stove on accident @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/7FN3MFzHQ3 — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) July 24, 2019

