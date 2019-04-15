Woman jumps off Daytona Beach Pier to save boy from drowning

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 19-year-old woman was injured Saturday night when she jumped off the Daytona Beach Pier to save a young boy who was possibly drowning, according to the News-Journal.

The newspaper reported that Hanna Pignato broke her foot and injured her back when she landed on a sand bar.

Pignato, a waitress who works at Joe’s Crab Shack on the pier, told Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officers that she jumped into the ocean to save the 8-year-old, the paper reported.

Beach officials said the boy was saved and taken to a hospital as a precaution. No other details of his rescue were released.

Pignato underwent surgery Sunday and is recovering.

“I was just thinking that could be my little sister I would hope someone would save,” Pignato told the News-Journal. “So I jumped.”

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.