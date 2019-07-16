Woman killed when car goes airborne, crashes into Halifax River

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was killed Tuesday when her car went airborne and crashed into the Halifax River in Daytona Beach, according to police.

The fatal crash happened around 9:50 a.m. on the east side of what will be the Orange Avenue Bridge near Silver Beach Avenue and Peninsula Drive.

According to Daytona Beach police, the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed when it went through a construction zone, crashed into the water and submerged. Firefighters pulled the woman from the car, and she was pronounced dead.

"Part of the concrete you see on the bridge, that's what the car hit," Daytona Beach police spokesman Messod Bendayan said. "And it basically, on impact, sheered the top of the vehicle off and landed straight into the water. By the time police and fire got into the water to pull the woman out, she was already, unfortunately, dead."

Officials said they have not yet identified the woman.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details have been released.

We're at the scene of a fatal accident at the east end of Silver Beach Avenue near the Halifax River. Please avoid the area so that investigators can do their work. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/C7fhUXvItB — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) July 16, 2019

