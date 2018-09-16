Woman killed when SUV has blowout, rolls on Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman is dead after she was thrown from an SUV she was riding in Sunday morning, troopers said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a tire on the SUV, which was being driven by Laura Bueno, 30, separated and Bueno lost control on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 211.

Troopers said the SUV overturned and a passenger, Cecilia Morales Carballer, 69, was thrown from the car. She died of her injuries.

Bueno and a 5-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, FHP officials said. The two were taken to Osceola Regional Hospital to be treated.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

