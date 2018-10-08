Woman, man found dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A man and woman were found dead inside a residence Monday afternoon in a suspected murder-suicide, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said they were called to the Carriage Cove neighborhood around noon to conduct a well-being check because a woman had not shown up for work that day and had recently reported that she was having problems with her husband.

A man and woman were found dead in the residence from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Police said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide, although the investigation is still ongoing. Their identities have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

