Woman murdered, dismembered man in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman has been arrested months after authorities say she shot a man in the head, cut off his arms and legs and discarded them at a fernery, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Police said they were called to a residence at 1222 North St. for a well-being check and they found the body of Jeffrey Albertsman, 55, badly decomposed.

He had been shot in the head and his arms and legs were missing, a news release said.

Police said Albertsman's arms and legs were found at a fernery in western Volusia County two months later.

Nelci Tetley was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with Albertsman's death.

Records show that in Tetley was arrested in October 2016 after she struck Albertsman and told him, "I could kill you tonight if I wanted."

The arrest affidavit notes that Tetley and Albertsman had been in a romantic relationship for nine years.

She completed her 11 months of probation in connection with that case in May 2017.

