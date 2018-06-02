Woman pleads for return of mother's ashes after leaving bag in Uber vehicle

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman is pleading to get her mother's ashes back after she left them in a bag inside an Uber car.

Dina Miller posted a Facebook video begging for the return of her mother's ashes. The video has been viewed more than 23,000 times in one day.

"Hi, my name is Dina, and this message is for the Uber Corporation and for an Uber driver by the name of Juan. The most valuable content in that bag was my mother's ashes."

She said losing her mom was already hard, but losing her again is breaking her heart.

"It was a long weekend, a very emotional weekend," she said. "I'm angry. I'm angry now and I'm also a little concerned because I've always felt safe in Uber."

Miller said Sunday she got back from her mother's memorial service in New Jersey. She was bringing home the ashes to be laid with the rest of the family.

When she noticed she left the bag in the Uber car, she immediately called the driver but hasn't heard from him since.

"Juan, you didn't call me back. I waited hours. I left you three more messages before I called corporate," Miller said.

Miller said she called corporate dozens of times over the last week. News 6 checked Uber's policy for lost items, which states "drivers are NOT responsible for the items left in a vehicle after a trip ends."

Now, six days later, Miller said she is still waiting for something to be done.

"For him not to step forward and not to call me and all the messages I left him, begging him, telling him my mother was in the bag, if you have any heart at all, throw it on my lawn. I just want my mother's ashes back," Miller said.

Uber sent News 6 a statement saying, "We are saddened by the loss of something so deeply personal to one of our riders. We will continue to assist in the search for this item."

They told News 6 they've contacted the driver, but the driver did not find the bag inside the car.

