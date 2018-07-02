Woman raped during armed home invasion, Casselberry police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Authorities are looking for a man who they say raped a woman during an armed home invasion at an apartment complex, then kidnapped and carjacked her and her another victim Saturday evening, according to the Casselberry Police Department.

Chief Larry Krantz said a man was seen lurking around Stonecastle Apartments at about 8 p.m. and appeared to be watching two women as they unloaded items from a vehicle. Once the women were inside their apartment, the man, armed with a knife, knocked on their door then forced his way inside, according to authorities.

During about a 10-minute period, the man raped one of the women inside the apartment, police said. He then forced them both into the victim's 2006 Toyota Matrix and made one of them drive to a Publix in Maitland to withdraw cash from an ATM.

The man ordered one of the women inside while the other stayed with him outside the vehicle, Krantz said. The victim who went inside the store told an employee to call police.

Krantz said the man got suspicious and fled in the SUV before authorities could arrive. Neither the man nor the victim's vehicle has been located.

“Well, he’s clearly dangerous. He’s committed an armed home invasion. He saw two young ladies that he thought he could victimize and prey upon and knocked on their door, and as soon as it was open forced his way in at knifepoint. He is dangerous. We need to locate him and put him in jail,” Krantz said.

The man was described as between 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall with light-colored, curly, shoulder-length hair with some facial hair and an average build. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue long-sleeved shirt and green shorts. His appearance was unkempt and he had no shoes on, which police said could mean that he is homeless.

Police said the stolen vehicle has a University of South Florida parking decal near the dashboard and a Savage Race sticker on the third window on the passenger side. The license plate number is Y92MAP.

The victims are working with authorities to develop a composite sketch. Police are asking that anyone may have witnessed the incident or any business in the area that might have come in contact with the man to let them know immediately.

“This is very uncommon here in our community. We’re very concerned about it, we want to capture this individual,” Krantz said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Casselberry Police Department at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

