Woman reported missing after failing to pick up her son from school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Osceola County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing woman who failed to pick up her son from school.

Deputies said Thursday that Nicole Montalvo was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday when she dropped off her son with his father and grandparents at their home on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud.

Montalvo, a white woman with black hair, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

Montalvo was supposed to pick up her son at Harmony School on Tuesday, but she never showed up, according to deputies.

Officials said Montalvo's cellphone has been turned off.

Osceola County sheriff's Maj. Jacob Ruiz said Montalvo's disappearance is based on suspicious circumstances and deputies were at the grandparents' home gathering evidence.

Ruiz said Montalvo's disappearance is 100% out of character for her, and investigators are concerned about her well-being.

Ruiz said investigators are talking to anyone who had a relationship with her, including her ex-husband. Ruiz said they have a history of domestic violence.

Ruiz also said that a rumor about a body being found on Hixon Avenue is not true. He said decomposed remains were found Wednesday on U.S. 192 near a homeless camp, but it's not believed to be connected to Montalvo's disappearance.

Montalvo's brother, Steven Montalvo, posted a message on Facebook, saying, "Our family is in constant contact with the authorities and working closely with them to try (to) find her and ensure her safety. This is our only concern at this stage."

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.