Woman taken off aircraft at MCO after boarding without ticket

ORLANDO - A woman was taken off a Delta airplane Saturday at Orlando International Airport after boarding a flight without a ticket, according to Delta Air Lines.

The flight was headed from Orlando to Atlanta.

The woman was asked for her boarding pass when she was in another person's seat, and said she threw her ticket away and didn't have identification, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The incident is under investigation.

"Delta apologizes to customers of flight 1516 for the delay after a person not ticketed for that flight was removed from the aircraft. Security officials then directed precautionary rescreen of everyone onboard. Delta is working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation and we are conducting our own review of this as well."

